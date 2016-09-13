FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Barry Honig submitted letter to CEO of Venaxis conveying concerns regarding co's failed strategic acquisition attempts
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 13, 2016 / 1:57 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Barry Honig submitted letter to CEO of Venaxis conveying concerns regarding co's failed strategic acquisition attempts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Venaxis Inc

* On Sept 13, submitted letter to CEO of Venaxis conveying concerns regarding co's failed strategic acquisition attempts - SEC filing

* In the letter "Venaxis' board has continued allowing the company to waste precious resources with no clear direction or strategy"

* In the letter "the first change that needs to be made is to immediately reconstitute Venaxis' board"

* Barry Honig reports 10.04 percent stake in Venaxis as of September 13 Source text: [bit.ly/2ct95iD] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.