BRIEF-Barry Honig submitted letter to CEO of Venaxis conveying concerns regarding co's failed strategic acquisition attempts

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Venaxis Inc

* On Sept 13, submitted letter to CEO of Venaxis conveying concerns regarding co's failed strategic acquisition attempts - SEC filing

* In the letter "Venaxis' board has continued allowing the company to waste precious resources with no clear direction or strategy"

* In the letter "the first change that needs to be made is to immediately reconstitute Venaxis' board"

* Barry Honig reports 10.04 percent stake in Venaxis as of September 13 Source text: [bit.ly/2ct95iD] Further company coverage: