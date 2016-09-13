FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Turquoise Capital enters into definitive agreement for qualifying transaction with Five Star Diamonds
September 13, 2016 / 12:57 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Turquoise Capital enters into definitive agreement for qualifying transaction with Five Star Diamonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Turquoise Capital Corp

* Turquoise Capital Corp. enters into definitive agreement for qualifying transaction with Five Star Diamonds Ltd.

* Under terms, co and five star will complete deal that will result in reverse takeover of turquoise by shareholders of Five Star

* Five Star to merge with a whollyowned subsidiary of Turquoise and become a whollyowned subsidiary of Turquoise.

* Upon completion, expected that Matthew Wood will serve as president, CEO and Brian Mcmaster will serve as CFO of resulting issuer

* Following completion of transaction Turquoise shareholders will hold about 6.0% of common shares of resulting issuer

* Following completion, former Five Star shareholders will hold approximately 94.0% of common shares of resulting issuer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

