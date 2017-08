Sept 13 (Reuters) - Pallinghurst Resources Limited:

* Its loss and HLPS will be 4.33 cents for period to 30 June 2016 compared to earnings and HEPS of 0.04 cents for comparative period to 30 June 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: