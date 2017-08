Sept 13 (Reuters) - Naturex Sa :

* H1 net profit group share of 12.2 million euros versus 2.9 million euros ($3.3 million) a year ago

* H1 operating income of 19.1 million euros versus 10.9 million euros a year ago

* Confident in its ability to reach the FY EBITDA margin expected by analysts consensus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)