a year ago
BRIEF-BOJ plans to position taking interest rates further into negative territory - Nikkei
#Market News
September 13, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-BOJ plans to position taking interest rates further into negative territory - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) -

* The Bank Of Japan plans to position taking interest rates further into negative territory as centerpiece of its future easing program - Nikkei

* The BOJ is expected to compile review concluding that economic benefits of minus 0.1% deposit rate announced in J:Pan outweigh side effects - Nikkei

* The BOJ plans to explore further rate cuts, but will also discuss limiting side effects as well - Nikkei

* The BOJ will retain its target of 2% price growth, but will consider effectively abandoning a pledge to reach that target in two years - Nikkei Source text for Eikon:

