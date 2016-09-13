BRIEF-USA Today Network to build video organization, starting with 3 new video positions
* Plans to build a video organization, starting with three new video positions across editorial, revenue and product
Sept 13 (Reuters) -
* Bayer proposes improved Monsanto offer of $129 a share -Bloomberg Source text - bloom.bg/2cpaVjJ Further company coverage: [BAYGn.DE MON.N]
* Plans to build a video organization, starting with three new video positions across editorial, revenue and product
* Files for resale of up to 338,636 shares of common stock, by selling stockholders - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2c6NKrs Further company coverage:
Sept 13 Snack foods company B&G Foods Inc is in talks to acquire ACH Food Companies Inc, the producer of Mazola cooking oil, from food supplier and retailer Associated British Foods Plc, according to people familiar with the situation.