BRIEF-LifeVantage reports delay in the release of its Q4 and FY financial results

Sept 13 (Reuters) - LifeVantage Corp :

* LifeVantage Announces Delay In The Release Of Its Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2016 Financial Results And Form 10-K filing

* Is in process of reviewing its sales into certain international markets and revenue and income tax accruals associated with such sales

* Review relates to sales of company's products in certain international markets

* Currently unable to estimate impact of review to net revenue net income,other aspects of financial statements for FY ended June 30, 2016

* Will not be in position to release financial results for fiscal year ended June 30,until independent review by audit committee is completed