BRIEF-Newmont subsidiary repays outstanding balance on revolving credit facility
* Indonesian subsidiary PTNNT repaid remaining $190 million balance under its revolving credit facility due in 2017
Sept 13 LifeVantage Corp :
* LifeVantage Announces Delay In The Release Of Its Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2016 Financial Results And Form 10-K filing
* Is in process of reviewing its sales into certain international markets and revenue and income tax accruals associated with such sales
* Review relates to sales of company's products in certain international markets
* Currently unable to estimate impact of review to net revenue net income,other aspects of financial statements for FY ended June 30, 2016
* Will not be in position to release financial results for fiscal year ended June 30,until independent review by audit committee is completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ruby Tuesday, Inc. Announces management changes and preliminary fiscal first quarter 2017 financial results
NEW YORK, Sept 13 Noted value investor Bill Miller said on Tuesday that Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, the troubled Canadian drugmaker, is one of his top holdings, with the company's expected cash flows making the stock attractive.