Sept 13 (Reuters) - Moody's on SBI's Capital Securities:

* State Bank Of India's AT1 issuance sets pricing benchmark for other indian banks

* Says SBI's issuance of additional BASEL III-compliance capital securities will set pricing benchmark for other issuers

* Does not consider the securities as "high trigger" capital securities

* Does not assume that the AT1 securities will receive extraordinary government support