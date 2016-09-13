BRIEF-El En H1 net profit jumps at EUR 30.3 mln yoy

Sept 13 (Reuters) - El En SpA :

* H1 turnover 120.2 million euros ($135.2 million) versus 106.9 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit 30.3 million euros versus 7.6 million euros year ago

* After H1 results sees now 10 percent increase in FY 2016 turnover and 15 percent increase in FY 2016 operating income (EBIT)

* Says 2016 net result is going to mark the historical record thanks to the sale of the last batch of Cynosure shares and to the improvement in operating profitability