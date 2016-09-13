FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-El En H1 net profit jumps at EUR 30.3 mln yoy
September 13, 2016 / 3:12 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-El En H1 net profit jumps at EUR 30.3 mln yoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - El En SpA :

* H1 turnover 120.2 million euros ($135.2 million) versus 106.9 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit 30.3 million euros versus 7.6 million euros year ago

* After H1 results sees now 10 percent increase in FY 2016 turnover and 15 percent increase in FY 2016 operating income (EBIT)

* Says 2016 net result is going to mark the historical record thanks to the sale of the last batch of Cynosure shares and to the improvement in operating profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
