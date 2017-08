Sept 13 (Reuters) - MGM Systems SA :

* Its 650,000 zloty ($168,119) offer for IT services support delivery as subcontractor accepted by general contractor

* The works to be delivered to a furniture producer between Sept. 2016 and Aug. 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8663 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)