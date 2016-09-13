BRIEF-Abivax completes the second milestone in Carena
* Abivax completes the second milestone in Carena, a "strategic industrial innovation project" supported by Bpifrance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 13 EOS Imaging SA
* EOS Imaging announces new sale into Carolinas healthcare system
* First EOS(REG) system in Carolinas healthcare system, one of leading healthcare organizations in Southeastern U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Sept 13 (IFR) - Mexico's Pemex returned to the dollar market for the first time in close to nine months on Tuesday with a two-part bond as it sought to raise new money and retire debt across its curve.
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 13 Silicon Valley is creating a crash course in self-driving car technology to address a shortage of engineers with help from a startup in a different field: online education.