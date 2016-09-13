BRIEF-Brookfield to issue C$500 million of medium term notes
* To issue C$500 million principal amount of medium term notes due march 16, 2027 with a coupon of 3.80%, payable semi-annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 13 American International Group Inc :
* AIG announces adjustments to warrant exercise price and shares receivable upon warrant exercise
* Warrant exercise price will be reduced to $44.5525 per share from $44.5826 per share
* Number of shares of AIG common stock receivable upon warrant exercise will increase to 1.010 from 1.009
* Adjustments resulted from declaration by board of aig on august 2, 2016 of a dividend of $0.32 per share on aig stock
* Any warrant exercised on or prior to September 15, 2016 will not be entitled to the adjustments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To issue C$500 million principal amount of medium term notes due march 16, 2027 with a coupon of 3.80%, payable semi-annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indonesian subsidiary PTNNT repaid remaining $190 million balance under its revolving credit facility due in 2017
* Ruby Tuesday, Inc. Announces management changes and preliminary fiscal first quarter 2017 financial results