BRIEF-Brookfield to issue C$500 million of medium term notes
* To issue C$500 million principal amount of medium term notes due march 16, 2027 with a coupon of 3.80%, payable semi-annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 13 Allegiant Travel Co :
* For combined months of July and August 2016, allegiant flew 2.2 billion scheduled service available seat miles
* Scheduled service ASMS are on track to grow between 17 percent and 19 percent for q3 2016
* Scheduled service load factor was down slightly, at 88.3 percent during first two months of q3 2016
* Q3 TRASM is expected to decline between 8.5 percent and 7.5 percent versus q3 2015 Source text - bit.ly/2cE3KXv Further company coverage:
* To issue C$500 million principal amount of medium term notes due march 16, 2027 with a coupon of 3.80%, payable semi-annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indonesian subsidiary PTNNT repaid remaining $190 million balance under its revolving credit facility due in 2017
* Ruby Tuesday, Inc. Announces management changes and preliminary fiscal first quarter 2017 financial results