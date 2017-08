Sept 13 (Reuters) - W&T Offshore Inc :

* On September 7, 2016 company entered into a 1.5 lien term loan credit agreement

* 1.5 lien term loan credit agreement provides for term loans in an aggregate principal amount of $75.0 million

* 1.5 lien term loan credit agreement matures on november 15, 2019

* Loans under 1.5 lien term loan credit agreement bear interest at a rate per annum equal to 11.00%