BRIEF-Niko says that it has not recently raised any funds

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Niko Resources Ltd :

* Niko clarifies misinformation in article in Indian press

* "wishes to clarify that it has not recently raised any funds"

* "statements in article to effect that company has raised close to $300 million of new funds from institutional lenders is entirely false"

* Says is not aware of source of quote purportedly from "a senior executive in Niko Resources"

* Says "can confirm that quote did not come from any Niko personnel authorized to speak to press"