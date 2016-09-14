GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks fall to 6-week lows as bond rout intensifies
* Japan yields climb on report BOJ to consider cutting rates again
Sept 13 Niko Resources Ltd :
* Niko clarifies misinformation in article in Indian press
* "wishes to clarify that it has not recently raised any funds"
* "statements in article to effect that company has raised close to $300 million of new funds from institutional lenders is entirely false"
* Says is not aware of source of quote purportedly from "a senior executive in Niko Resources"
* Says "can confirm that quote did not come from any Niko personnel authorized to speak to press" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nth Americans told local partners not a requirement - source
* Uncertainty about next week's Fed, BOJ meetings clouds outlook