BRIEF-lastminute.com H1 result swings to profit of EUR 5.0 mln

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Lastminute.Com NV :

* H1 revenues at 133.2 million euros ($149.53 million), +8.2 percent

* H1 adjusted EBIDTA at 17.3 million euros, +518 percent versus H1 2015

* H1 EBIDTA IFRS at 14.7 million euros, up from 0.8 million euros

* Decided to lift annual adjusted EBITDA target from above 25 million euros to above 27 million euros, other goals unchanged

* H1 total net income was 5.0 million euros compared to a net loss of 4.5 million euros in H1 2015

* Says Francesco Signoretti, deputy CEO, to step down from his executive role both within the executive management team and board of directors, effective early November Source text - bit.ly/2crnWbV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8908 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)