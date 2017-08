Sept 14 (Reuters) - Home Afrika Ltd :

* HY ended June 30, 2016 operating loss 43.1 million shillings versus loss of 59.4 million shillings year ago

* HY ended June 30, 2016 revenue 54.3 million shillings versus 216.8 million shillings year ago

* Directors do not recommend a dividend for the period ending 30 June 2016