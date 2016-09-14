BRIEF-Exelixis says European commission approves Cabometyx

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Exelixis Inc :

* European Commission approves Cabometyx tablets for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma following VEGF-targeted therapy

* Says approval of Cabometyx in European Union triggers $60 million milestone payment to Exelixis under licensing agreement with Ipsen

* Says approval allows for marketing of cabometyx in all 28 member states of european union, Norway and Iceland

* Says approval is based on results of large, randomized phase 3 meteor trial

* Says EC approval of cabometyx allows further development of cabometyx indications outside of United States, Canada and Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: