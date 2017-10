Sept 14 (Reuters) - Victoria Park AB :

* Carries out private placement of 14.5 million shares of series B, proceeds of about 344 million Swedish crowns ($40.37 million)

* Issue price is 23.75 crowns per share

* Private placement was significantly oversubscribed Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.5211 Swedish crowns)