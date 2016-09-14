BRIEF-Clariant buys U.S. oilfield chemical makers Kel-Tech and X-Chem

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Specialty chemical maker Clariant on Wednesday said
* Purchases of Kel-Tech and X-Chem agreed to and cleared by regulators
* acquisitions add approx. $200 million of sales and strengthen its North American oilfield production chemicals business
* effective closing date of both acquisitions is October 1, 2016 and they are financed from cash at hand
* all parties involved have agreed to not disclose any further financial terms Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)