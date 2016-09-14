FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clariant buys U.S. oilfield chemical makers Kel-Tech and X-Chem
September 14, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Clariant buys U.S. oilfield chemical makers Kel-Tech and X-Chem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Specialty chemical maker Clariant on Wednesday said

* Purchases of Kel-Tech and X-Chem agreed to and cleared by regulators

* acquisitions add approx. $200 million of sales and strengthen its North American oilfield production chemicals business

* effective closing date of both acquisitions is October 1, 2016 and they are financed from cash at hand

* all parties involved have agreed to not disclose any further financial terms Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

