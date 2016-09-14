BRIEF-GeNeuro Phase 2b Multiple Sclerosis study recruitment reaches halfway mark ahead of schedule

Sept 14 (Reuters) - GeNeuro :

* Phase 2b Multiple Sclerosis study recruitment reaches halfway mark ahead of schedule

* The double-blind, placebo-controlled study, CHANGE-MS is slated to enroll 260 patients in 69 clinical centers in 13 European countries

* CHANGE-MS Phase 2b study is fully funded through GeNeuro`s 362.5 million euros ($406.76 million) partnership with Servier signed in 2014

* Primary data read-out confirmed in Q4 2017

* Over 130 of 260 patients enrolled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8912 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)