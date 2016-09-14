FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Martinco says Brexit has had a dampening effect on house deal
#Financials
September 14, 2016 / 6:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Martinco says Brexit has had a dampening effect on house deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Martinco Plc :

* Interim results

* H1 revenue increased by 12 pct to £3.7m (h1 2015: £3.4m)

* Interim dividend increased by 11 pct to 2.0p per share (h1 2015: 1.8p)

* H1 operating profit increased by 22 pct to £1.6m (h1 2015: £1.3m before exceptional costs)

* Considering current momentum, board remains confident of future progress for benefit of shareholders and other stakeholders - CEO

* Outcome of referendum has had a dampening effect on house transactions whilst lettings appear to be recovering from a short lived downturn - CEO

* Significant uncertainty still remains with regards to impact of a brexit vote on our sector as it does for many - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

