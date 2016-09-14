FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Roche to present new OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) multiple sclerosis data
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 14, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Roche to present new OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) multiple sclerosis data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Roche says

* Phase III efficacy results of investigational medicine OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) reinforced by exploratory analyses in two forms of multiple sclerosis

* 75 percent higher proportion of relapsing multiple sclerosis patients achieved No Evidence of Disease Activity (NEDA) with OCREVUS compared with interferon beta-1a (Rebif)

* 47 percent higher proportion of primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) patients achieved No Evidence of Progression (NEP) with OCREVUS compared with placebo

* analyses from the three OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) Phase III studies in relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) and primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) will be presented during the 32nd congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis, September 14-17 in London Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.