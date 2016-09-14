FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ardian raises 4 bln euros in 4 months for Ardian LBO Fund VI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ardian -

* Raised 4 billion euros (the hard cap) in four months for its sixth generation mid cap buyout fund, Ardian LBO Fund VI

* Announces additional 500 million euros raised for co-investment opportunities - statement

* Ardian mid cap buyout to invest Ardian LBO Fund VI in established european cos with enterprise value of between 175 million euros to 1.5 billion euros

* 85 percent of Ardian LBO Fund VI to be invested in core markets of France, Italy, Germany but also Benelux, Austria and Switzerland

