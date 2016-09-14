BRIEF-European Commission approves Ipsen's Cabometyx tablets

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ipsen SA:

* European Commission approves Ipsen's Cabometyx (cabozantinib) tablets for the treatment of advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) in adults following prior Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF)-targeted therapy

* Cabometyx (cabozantinib) improves OS across all evaluated patient subgroups

* Approval is based on results of a large, randomized phase 3 trial meteor

* Cabometyx (cabozantinib) has a unique mechanism of action with potential to overcome resistance to VEGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)