a year ago
BRIEF-European Commission approves Ipsen's Cabometyx tablets
September 14, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-European Commission approves Ipsen's Cabometyx tablets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ipsen SA:

* European Commission approves Ipsen's Cabometyx (cabozantinib) tablets for the treatment of advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) in adults following prior Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF)-targeted therapy

* Cabometyx (cabozantinib) improves OS across all evaluated patient subgroups

* Approval is based on results of a large, randomized phase 3 trial meteor

* Cabometyx (cabozantinib) has a unique mechanism of action with potential to overcome resistance to VEGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

