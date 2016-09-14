FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Xior increase of 21.7 pct of net rental income since Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Xior Student Housing NV :

* In H1 2016, Xior Student Housing achieved a net rental income of 4.7 million euros ($5.27 million), increase of 21.7 pct since Q1

* Results for first half year in line with expectations and confirmation of expected net current result per share and associated gross dividend of 1.13 euro for 2016

* Occupancy rate: 97.4 pct versus 97.8 pct as of 31 December 2015

* Xior confirms its objectives for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8910 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

