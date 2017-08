Sept 14 (Reuters) - Nairobi Securities Exchange Ltd :

* HY ended June 30, 2016 profit before taxation 106.7 million shillings versus 218.7 million shillings year ago

* HY ended June 30, 2016 total income 334.3 million shillings versus 401.1 million shillings year ago

* Board of directors do not recommend the payment of interim dividend for first half of the year 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2cYzbes) Further company coverage: