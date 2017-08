Sept 14 (Reuters) - Theradiag SA :

* Theradiag carries out a capital increase fully subscribed by its Chinese partner HOB Biotech

* HOB Biotech now holds 10.77 pct of Theradiag's capital following this transaction

* New shares were subscribed for 3.35 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)