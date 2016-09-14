FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Befimmo launches capital increase for maximum amount of 127 million euros
September 14, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Befimmo launches capital increase for maximum amount of 127 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Befimmo SA :

* Capital increase in cash for a maximum amount of 127 million euros ($142.54 million)

* Capital increase with priority allocation right at a price of 49.75 euro per new share in the ratio of 1 new share for 9 priority allocation rights

* Subscription period from thursday 15 September 2016 until thursday 22 September 2016 (included)

* New shares will be entitled to FY 2016 dividend calculated pro rata temporis as from the closing date until 31 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

