Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ascendis Health Ltd :

* Fy revenue increased 39pct to r3.9 billion

* Fy headline earnings per share 30 pct lower at 56 cents per share

* Total dividend up 13 pct to 21.5 cents per share

* Fy normalised heps up 30 pct to 121 cents per share

* Integration of Remedica and Scitec present significant synergy opportunities