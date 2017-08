Sept 14 (Reuters) - Tobin Properties AB :

* Issues bonds of 75 million Swedish crowns ($8.82 million)

* Issues bonds at 101.25 percent of nominal value, indicating interest of Stibor 3m + 8.5 percent Source text: bit.ly/2cDF5Bg

($1 = 8.5014 Swedish crowns)