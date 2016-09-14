FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Land & Leisure revises outlook after extending financial year to 15 mths
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 14, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Land & Leisure revises outlook after extending financial year to 15 mths

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Land and Leisure A/S :

* Now sees revenue to increase by 60 million Danish crowns ($9.05 million) to interval 360 million - 370 million crowns for period Oct. 1, 2015 - Dec. 31, 2016 from interval 300 million - 310 million crowns

* Sees result before tax to decrease by 5 million crowns to interval 30 million - 35 million crowns for period Oct. 1, 2015 - Dec. 31, 2016

* Now sees operating profit for period Oct. 1, 2015 - Dec. 31, 2016 to decrease by 5 million crowns to interval 28 million - 33 million crowns

* Says no extraordinary dividends will be made in current financial year ending on Dec. 31, 2016

* Says increase in revenue and decrease in result before tax and operating profit is direct consequence of extension of financial year with one quarter to total 15 months financial period

* In terms of bookings months October-December are off-season and are expected to contribute negatively to overall result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6295 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.