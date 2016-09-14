UPDATE 2-BOJ to make negative rates centrepiece of future easing-sources
* BOJ to shift prime target next week to rates from base money
Sept 14 Philip Morris International Inc :
* Says increased company's regular quarterly dividend by 2% to an annualized rate of $4.16 per share
* Says new quarterly dividend of $1.04 per share, up from $1.02 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ant Financial acquires EyeVerify to boost trust, security, and convenience of mobile financial transaction - Statement
LONDON, Sept 14 European shares rose in early deals on Wednesday, breaking a four-day losing streak as investors sought safe-haven assets after markets sold off globally on the back of concerns about the effectiveness of central bank policy.