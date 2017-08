Sept 14 (Reuters) - Fit Biotech Oy :

* H1 revenue 10,000 euros ($11,220.00) versus 20,000 euros year ago

* H1 operating loss 1.5 million euros versus profit 5.4 million euros year ago

* In March 2016, co assessed its operating profit for 2016 would be negative, this assessment still remains valid Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8913 euros)