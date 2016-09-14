BRIEF-Great Elm Capital Group files for Non-Timely 10-K with U.S. SEC

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Great Elm Capital Group Inc

* Files for Non-Timely 10-K with U.S. SEC - SEC filing

* Says management identified a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting

* Says material weakness related to the application of ASC 740-20 allocating taxes

* Aggregate benefit from income taxes of less than $140,000 for year ended June 30, 2016 required to be allocated between continuing operations and discontinued operations Source - bit.ly/2ce4kJh Further company coverage: