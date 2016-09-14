BRIEF-Endeavour Silver signs agreement to acquire exploration properties from Silver Standard

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Endeavour Silver Corp

* Endeavour Silver signs agreement to acquire exploration properties in Parral district, Chihuahua, Mexico from Silver Standard

* Says Endeavour will pay $6 million in Endeavour common shares, being 1,198,083 common shares at $5.008 per share

* Says in addition, Endeavour has committed to spend $2 million on exploration on two of properties

* Silver standard will also retain a 1% net smelter returns royalty on production from San Patricio and La Palmilla Properties