BRIEF-Endeavour Silver signs agreement to acquire exploration properties from Silver Standard
#Market News
September 14, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Endeavour Silver signs agreement to acquire exploration properties from Silver Standard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Endeavour Silver Corp

* Endeavour Silver signs agreement to acquire exploration properties in Parral district, Chihuahua, Mexico from Silver Standard

* Says Endeavour will pay $6 million in Endeavour common shares, being 1,198,083 common shares at $5.008 per share

* Says in addition, Endeavour has committed to spend $2 million on exploration on two of properties

* Silver standard will also retain a 1% net smelter returns royalty on production from San Patricio and La Palmilla Properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
