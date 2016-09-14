FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amdocs acquires three leading technology companies to expand digital offering
September 14, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Amdocs acquires three leading technology companies to expand digital offering

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Amdocs Ltd :

* Amdocs acquires three leading technology companies to expand digital offering

* Three similarly priced companies were acquired for a combined amount of approximately $260 million in cash,net

* Says closed acquisition of three privately owned companies - Vindicia,Brite:Bill and Pontis

* Together, these acquisitions are expected to contribute 1.5% to 2.0% to total company revenue for full fiscal year 2017

* Deal for approximately $260 million in cash

* Impact of acquisitions on Amdocs' diluted non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be neutral in fiscal 2017

* Impact of acquisitions on Amdocs' diluted non-gaap earnings per share is expected to be neutral in fiscal 2017

* Impact on diluted GAAP EPS for fiscal 2017 will not be known until after Amdocs completes purchase price allocation

* Expects to incur acquisition-related expenses related to operating adjustments, restructuring charges and other acquisition-related costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

