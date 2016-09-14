FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Canadian Zinc says identified an error in life-of-mine economic model
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Canadian Zinc says identified an error in life-of-mine economic model

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Zinc Corp

* Says identified an error in life-of-mine economic model included in its 2016 preliminary feasibility study

* Error caused an overstatement in gross smelter revenue to $3.7 billion from $3.3 billion, over projected 17-year life of prairie creek mine

* Says gross metal value of production (using same assumptions) remains unchanged

* Says royalties and taxes payable also reduce by $153 million over projected life of mine

* Says notwithstanding reduction in revenue, revised financial results remain "strongly positive"

* Says revised financial model yields a pre-tax npv of $284 million at an 8% discount rate, with an irr of 23%

* Says "long term outlook for lead and zinc remains very positive" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.