* YuMe Inc says confirms it recently received an indication of interest in acquiring co from its second largest shareholder, Avi Partners, LLC

* YuMe Inc says board is carefully considering the indication of interest to acquire co

* Board has established a special committee of independent directors and is in process of selecting a financial advisor