Sept 14 (Reuters) - Rodina OJSC :

* Says Boris Zarankin divests 5.22 pct stake in company

* Konstantin Averin increases its stake in company to 14.97 pct from 9.75 pct Source text: bit.ly/2caf4tZ, bit.ly/2cm73Ua

