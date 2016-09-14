FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 14, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Inmarsat launches new senior notes offering of $400 mln due 2024

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Inmarsat Plc :

* New senior notes offering

* New senior notes offering of $400 million due 2024

* Offering $400 million of fixed rate senior notes due 2024

* Notes will be issued as part of Inmarsat group's ongoing plans to optimise financing costs and group's debt maturity profile.

* Intends to use proceeds to repay EIB facility (approximately $107 million) and remainder for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
