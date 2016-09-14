Sept 14 Cellcom Israel Ltd :

* Cellcom Israel announces a purported class action filed against the company

* A purported class action was filed against 013 Netvision Ltd and two other Israeli international calls operators

* Total amount claimed from defendants, if lawsuit is certified as a class action, was not estimated by plaintiffs

* At this preliminary stage, company is unable to assess lawsuit's chances of success Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: