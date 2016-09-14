FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Aspen Pharmacare says FY normalised HEPS up 10 pct
September 14, 2016 / 12:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aspen Pharmacare says FY normalised HEPS up 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd :

* Reviewed provisional group financial results for the year ended June 30 2016

* FY normalised revenue 35.6 bln rand, operating pretax profit of 9.5 bln rand; HEPS of 1263.7 cents

* If GSK portfolio was owned for entire 2017, would be expected to add about 75 cents per share to normalised headline earnings per share

* "Anaesthetics has been identified as a therapeutic category which is aligned with group's strategic development plans"

* Inventory carrying levels remain too high in certain business units and various projects are underway to rectify this position

* Board declared gross dividend of 248 cents per ordinary share (2015: capital distribution of 216 cents per share)

* It is anticipated that between 500 mln rand and 1 bln rand in further synergies will be achieved in FY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

