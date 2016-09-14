FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AEP Industries entered into consent and amendment No. 3 to second amended and restated loan and security agreement
September 14, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-AEP Industries entered into consent and amendment No. 3 to second amended and restated loan and security agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - AEP Industries Inc

* AEP Industries Inc says on September 13 entered into consent and amendment No. 3 to second amended and restated loan and security agreement

* AEP Industries Inc says under amendment agent and lenders consented to redemption of up to $75 million aggregate principal amount of 4% senior notes due 2019

* Maximum borrowing amount under credit facility remains same at $150.0 million with a maximum for letters of credit of $20.0 million Source text: [bit.ly/2cXtdYD] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
