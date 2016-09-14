FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Luna Gold raises C$6.5 mln from exercise of share purchase warrants
September 14, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Luna Gold raises C$6.5 mln from exercise of share purchase warrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Luna Gold Corp :

* Luna Gold raises C$6.5 million from exercise of share purchase warrants

* Raised CDN $6.5 million in part from exercise by Pacific Road Resources Fund of 50 million Class B share purchase warrants, strike price of $0.10

* Has raised CDN $6.5 million from exercise by Pacific Road Resources Fund of 50 million Class B share purchase warrants

* Has raised CDN $6.5 million from exercise by Sandstorm Gold Ltd of 12 million Class A share purchase warrants

* Also raised CDN $6.5 million in part from exercise by Sandstorm Gold of 12 million Class A share purchase warrants, strike price of CDN $0.125

* Following its exercise of 12,000,000 warrants, Sandstorm will own 64 million Luna shares representing 16.5% of issued,outstanding Luna shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

