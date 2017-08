Sept 14 (Reuters) - Pharmstandard :

* Says Augment Investments Limited under mandatory tender offer acquired 4.5 million company ordinary shares from remaining shareholders

* As a result Augment Investments Limited together with its affiliate OJSC Pharmstandard-Leksredsvta holds 98.117 pct stake in company Source text for Eikon:

