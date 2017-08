Sept 14 (Reuters) - Glycomimetics Inc

* Glycomimetics Doses First Patient In Phase 1 Clinical Trial Of Drug Candidate GMI-1271 for multiple myeloma

* Company anticipates enrolling 24 participants in trial

* Newly initiated multi-center, open-label dose escalation trial, has begun in ireland, measures efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics