September 14, 2016 / 1:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's Central American banks face rising asset risks and tighter funding conditions, despite continued economic growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Moody's On Central American Banks

* Moody's: Central American banks face rising asset risks and tighter funding conditions, despite continued economic growth

* Moody's On Central American Banks- domestic lending rates will likely climb as credit demand continues to outpace deposit growth

* Moody's On Central American Banks- Interest rates will be sensitive to potentially tighter U.S monetary policy in 2017, given the high dollarization

* Moody's On Central American Banks- The high dollarization in Central America increases the risk of currency mismatches

* Moody's On Central American Banks- pull-Out of global banks amidst general de-risking, money laundering concerns is among other challenges Source text:

